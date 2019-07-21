|
|
Richard "Rick" J. Carlson 1952 - 2019
Gales Ferry - Richard "Rick" J. Carlson, age 67, of Gales Ferry, passed away on July 18, 2019 at L&M Hospital, with his family by his side. He was born on April 5, 1952 in New London to James and Winifred (Guerin) Carlson. Rick worked for the Pipefitters Union Local 305, and enjoyed being a Charter H.O.G. member. He loved fishing, playing his guitars, and all music. Everyone that knew Rick fell in love with his crazy, silly and friendly personality. He will be dearly missed.Besides his parents, he leaves behind loving wife Carol Carlson, son Jayme Carlson and sisters Cathy Zito and Deb Ciofi. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Visit www.churchandallen.com for the full obituary and to leave an online condolence for the Carlson family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 21 to July 22, 2019