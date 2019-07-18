|
Richard J. Duclos 1958 - 2019
Plainfield - Richard J. Duclos,60, passed away peacefully on July12,2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born October 9,1958 in Tarrytown, New York to the late Alcide and Estelle(Michaud) Duclos. After moving to Bristol Connecticut, Rich worked several years in the restaurant business as a cook/bartender and manager. He later attended The Business Careers Institute in New Britain, becoming certified in Court Reporting and where he later taught and became Assistant Director. He was also a Braille Transcriber, certified by The National Library of Congress,volunteering many hours transcribing books. He took a early retirement from The Hartford Insurance Co.in Southington, due to medical issues.Rich was a incredibly compassionate person, ready to help anyone in need, and would often advocate for them.He easily befriended others, and will always be remembered for his sense of humor, big heart, wisdom, and welcoming spirit, He is survived and will be forever loved and missed by his sister,Simone Babulsky & Curtis Coffin of Plainfield, his nieces, Alicia Babulsky & fiance John Dorsey of Portland, Kelly Babulsky & Mike Hayes of Groton, Jennifer Pencek & husband David of State College,PA.,his 3 great-nieces, 4 great-nephews and 2 great-great nieces. He was predeceased by his nephew Ricky Babulsky. The family would like to thank Colonial Health&Rehab of Plainfield, Norwichtown Rehab&Care, Hartford HealthCare Hospice, and Richard's friends for all their care and kindness. A prayer service will be held on Friday,July 26 at 11;00AM at Castle Church 4 Broadway, Norwich. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Gastric Cancer Foundation c/o The V Foundation 14600 Weston Parkway Cary,NC 27513.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 18 to July 20, 2019