Richard J. Kata 1960 - 2020

Jewett City - Richard J. Kata, 60, of Jewett City, died peacefully in his apartment on June 30, 2020, while watching Mark Martin race and enjoying an after-work beverage.

Rick attended GES and GHS until being groomed by his dad as a diesel mechanic. He worked for several trucking companies including Mack Trucking.

He expanded his education to include HVAC; beginning his own business until retirement.

Rick enjoyed life, a good meal, beer, "Jack", hot cars and of course the ladies. Rick was the best brother ever but most of all, he was dedicated to family and friends. He could never say no to anyone in need.

He was the eldest son of Richard J. Kata and Cynthia "MA" Kata and brother to Glenn A. Kata, all who predeceased him. He is survived by his only sister, Linda (Kata) Whitford and brother-in-law Edwin "big Poppy" Whitford, maternal uncle and aunt, John and Carol Robella of Griswold. He leaves behind several nieces and nephews and numerous cousins along with an endless list of cherished friends and co-workers.

Interment at Pachaug Cemetery, Friday, August 21, 2020, at 4 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required to attend.



