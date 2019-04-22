|
|
Richard John Levesque 1944 - 2019
Fairfield - Richard Levesque, passed away peacefully at home on April 6, 2019. He was 74 years old and was a resident of Fairfield for over 40 years. He was born in Plainfield, Connecticut on Nov. 21, 1944, to parents Henry Levesque and Bertha (Slonski) Levesque.
After graduating from Plainfield High School he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and retired in 1968.
Richard was a long time employee of Explosive Technologies in Fairfield, where he made many friends.
He was an avid NASCAR fan. He loved to watch either in the comfort of his house or at the track.
Richard is survived by his wife, Cheryl Levesque; daughters, Michaeleen Malbaurn of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Tracey Levesque of Colchester, Connecticut; son, Brian Levesque of Clayton, North Carolina; sisters, Jeanne Gillis of Jewett City, Connecticut, Dorothy Couture of Plainfield, Connecticut; brother, Allen Levesque of Chelmsford, Massachusetts; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Fairfield Funeral Home, 1750 Pennsylvania Ave., Fairfield, California.
Arrangements under the care of Fairfield Funeral Home, 707-425-1041.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019