Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tillinghast Funeral Home
433 Main Street
Danielson, CT 06239
860-774-3284
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Merrill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Merrill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard L. Merrill Obituary
Richard L. Merrill 1958 - 2020
Pomfret - Richard L. Merrill, 61, of Pomfret Center and formerly of Danielson passed away on Friday February 28, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Richard was born in Franklin, MA on May 12, 1958, son of the late Ernest and Geneva (Sprague) Merrill. He served in the Navy and was a Gulf War Veteran. Richard was employed as a supervisor at Mohegan Sun for 23 years. Richard is survived by his brothers and sisters Evelyn Desper of Franklin, MA, David Merrill of Pawtucket, RI, Elaine Reeves of Foxboro, MA, Loretta Merrill of Plainville, MA., and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Raymond Merrill, Robert Merrill, and Ernest (Ed) Merrill. Sisters Susan Merrill and Linda Merrill. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday evening March 3, 2020 from 6-8PM at Tillinghast Funeral Home 433 Main Street Danielson. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -