Richard L. Merrill 1958 - 2020
Pomfret - Richard L. Merrill, 61, of Pomfret Center and formerly of Danielson passed away on Friday February 28, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Richard was born in Franklin, MA on May 12, 1958, son of the late Ernest and Geneva (Sprague) Merrill. He served in the Navy and was a Gulf War Veteran. Richard was employed as a supervisor at Mohegan Sun for 23 years. Richard is survived by his brothers and sisters Evelyn Desper of Franklin, MA, David Merrill of Pawtucket, RI, Elaine Reeves of Foxboro, MA, Loretta Merrill of Plainville, MA., and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Raymond Merrill, Robert Merrill, and Ernest (Ed) Merrill. Sisters Susan Merrill and Linda Merrill. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday evening March 3, 2020 from 6-8PM at Tillinghast Funeral Home 433 Main Street Danielson. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020