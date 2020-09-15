1/1
Richard Laidley
1957 - 2020
{ "" }
Jewett City - Richard James Laidley 63 of Jewett City CT was born in Norwich CT, on April 10, 1957, Passed away unexpectedly on September 12, 2020 after a brief illness. Son of Ella Louise (Carney) and Hugh Banes Laidley,
Richard attended Norwich schools and Graduated from Griswold High school class of 1975. He worked at Capehart, Kendall company and Cuisinarts, before his 32-year career with the United States Postal Service in Jewett City, Taftville and finally New London.
He was a past Grand Knight for the Michael McCabe Council #2364 Knights of Columbus in Jewett City, current member of the Taftville Lions Club. He put on many baseball and comic book shows to raise money for the Saint Mary's and Griswold Schools music departments as well as the Knights of Columbus Charities.
He was an avid gardener with a true green thumb and had many hobbies that he enjoyed especially Trivia and bowling with friends.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years Susan (Belisle) Laidley, their son Lawrence and daughter in law Laura Laidley of Jewett City, sister Kathleen Laidley and partner Tom Boyden, brother in law Claude Lebel of Gorham New Hampshire, nieces Laurie Laidley and Leslie Belisle, sister in law Barbara Belisle, as well as numerous cousins. He was preceded by his parents Ella and Hugh Laidley, his sisters Sandra Lebel and Patricia Laidley and his brother in law David Belisle.
He was a hardworking fun loving guy with a smile for everyone, and a joke or two, he was a devoted husband and father, had many friends and family, as well as his Postal Family and customers that he loved dearly. He will be sorely missed by anyone who knew him! "See you Later Alligator"
A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Jewett City. Interment will take place at a later date. Due to covid-19, masks or face coverings are required in church. Leffler Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary’s Church
Funeral services provided by
Leffler Funeral Home, LLC - Jewett City
30 North Main Street
Jewett City, CT 06351
860-376-4014
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
September 15, 2020
I was a friend of Richie Rich . I meet and worked with Rich at the Taftville PO. He was always quick with a joke or would say something to cheer you up. I will miss him greatly. R.I.P. Rich. The family has my condolences and prayers.
Babette Kowalczyk
Coworker
September 15, 2020
Rest in peace my friend...you will be missed by so many. I am so sad for Sue, Larry and Laura, I guess God needed your strong arms , loving heart and infectious smile in heaven.
I know you are putting smile on my dad's face right now.
Thank you for the years of friendship, memories and good times...love you.
Cindy
Friend
September 15, 2020
Our condolences to Sue, Larry and Laura, and to everyone else who knew and loved this wonderful man. He will be deeply missed especially his smile and sense of humor. I can't imagine a family reunion without him and his water balloons.....
Stacey Messier
Family
