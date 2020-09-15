Richard Laidley 1957 - 2020
Jewett City - Richard James Laidley 63 of Jewett City CT was born in Norwich CT, on April 10, 1957, Passed away unexpectedly on September 12, 2020 after a brief illness. Son of Ella Louise (Carney) and Hugh Banes Laidley,
Richard attended Norwich schools and Graduated from Griswold High school class of 1975. He worked at Capehart, Kendall company and Cuisinarts, before his 32-year career with the United States Postal Service in Jewett City, Taftville and finally New London.
He was a past Grand Knight for the Michael McCabe Council #2364 Knights of Columbus in Jewett City, current member of the Taftville Lions Club. He put on many baseball and comic book shows to raise money for the Saint Mary's and Griswold Schools music departments as well as the Knights of Columbus Charities.
He was an avid gardener with a true green thumb and had many hobbies that he enjoyed especially Trivia and bowling with friends.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years Susan (Belisle) Laidley, their son Lawrence and daughter in law Laura Laidley of Jewett City, sister Kathleen Laidley and partner Tom Boyden, brother in law Claude Lebel of Gorham New Hampshire, nieces Laurie Laidley and Leslie Belisle, sister in law Barbara Belisle, as well as numerous cousins. He was preceded by his parents Ella and Hugh Laidley, his sisters Sandra Lebel and Patricia Laidley and his brother in law David Belisle.
He was a hardworking fun loving guy with a smile for everyone, and a joke or two, he was a devoted husband and father, had many friends and family, as well as his Postal Family and customers that he loved dearly. He will be sorely missed by anyone who knew him! "See you Later Alligator"
A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Jewett City. Interment will take place at a later date. Due to covid-19, masks or face coverings are required in church. Leffler Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfuneralhome.com
.