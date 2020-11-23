1/1
Richard P. Rabideau
Richard P. Rabideau 1938 - 2020
Lisbon - Richard P. Rabideau, 81, of Lisbon died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Norwich, November 29, 1938, the son of the late Wilfred and Malvina (Lanteigne) Rabideau.
Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was last employed as an installer with SNET Co, and AT&T before retiring.
He is survived by one son, Patrick Rabideau; three daughters, Laurie Fischer, Susan Adams and Michelle Rabideau; one brother, Henry Rabideau; and one sister, Janice DeWolf; seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich. Mask and social distancing will be required. There are no calling hours. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
