Richard R. Phaneuf, Jr. 1960 - 2020
Eastford - Richard R. Phaneuf, Jr., 60, of Eastford died Friday, September 25, 2020, in Hartford Hospital. He was the devoted husband to Mary Ann (Horonzewic) Phaneuf, and caring father to Melanie Phaneuf. Born in Putnam, he was the son of Elizabeth (Boies) Phaneuf of Woodstock and the late Richard R. Phaneuf, Sr.
During his youth Rick did a work study program at Linemaster Switch Corporation where he continued to work for thirty-six years as a buyer before he retired. Rick was a very friendly person and enjoyed entertaining many friends in his man cave that was fondly known as "Rickerins". He also loved animals especially racoons and was fond of motorcycles, particularly Indians. He loved sitting and playing butterfly bejeweled on his iPad. He also enjoyed watching the Celtics, the Patriots, Perry Mason, American Pickers, Maine Cabin Masters, as well as Beachfront Bargain Hunt on his living room television.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Horonzewic) Phaneuf; his daughter, Melanie Phaneuf; his mother, Elizabeth (Boies) Phaneuf; and his siblings, Raymond Phaneuf and his wife Carol, and Kathy Duke and her husband John. Rick is also survived by many brother and sister-in-laws including, Edward and Heidi Horonzewic, Janet Veldkamp, Cathy and Ken Julian, Kelly and Corey Leveille. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rick is also survived by his beloved puggle, Cookie.
Due to the current Covid-19 limitations there are no services at this time. A Memorial Mass with burial will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com
