Richard R. Phaneuf Jr. 1960 - 2020

Eastford - Richard R. Phaneuf Jr., 60, of Eastford died Friday, September 25, 2020, in Hartford Hospital. He was the devoted husband to Mary Ann (Horonzewic) Phaneuf, and caring father to Melanie Phaneuf.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with Richard's family on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:30 a.m. in Most Holy Trinity Church, 568 Pomfret St., Pomfret. Burial to follow in St. Philip Cemetery, Ashford.

Due to the current Covid-19 limitations we ask that masks be wore throughout the entire service.



