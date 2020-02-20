|
|
Richard R. Siemiatkoski 1945 - 2020
Plainfield - Richard R. "Ricky" Siemiatkoski of Plainfield, CT, beloved husband of Marianne L. Siemiatkoski, passed away on February 16, 2020, after a long illness.
Ricky was born December 15, 1945, the son of the late Raymond and Sabina Siemiaktoski. He was happily married just shy of 55 years, and resided in Plainfield, CT, for the last 45 years.
Ricky worked for Kaman Aerospace as a Financial Supervisor for most of his career. He was a lifelong member of the Danielson
Elks, having served as Exalted Ruler of the lodge. He was an active member of Divine Providence Church in Norwich, CT, and could often be found running church bingo or helping out in the kitchen.
Ricky was an avid sports fan, he loved golfing with family and friends, and loved his walks. His family was his most cherished joy, especially his granddaughters Chelsea and husband Matthew, Ashley, Courtney, and Brittney, and most recently his great-granddaughter Abbey.
He is survived by his wife Marianne; daughter, Kim Brooks and her husband Glen Brooks of Essex, CT; daughter, Kerrie Walenta and her husband Mike Walenta of South Kingston, RI; and his beloved granddaughters and great-granddaughter. He is also survived by brothers, Ray Siemiatkoski of Terryville, CT, Robert Siemiatkoski of Plainville, CT; and sister, Carol Kozikowski of Terryville, CT; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his youngest beloved daughter, Kelly Siemiatkoski, brother, Eugene Siemiatkoski, and sister, Joanne
Camose. Ricky was always the life of the party and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, February 29, at 11 a.m. at Divine Providence Church in Norwich, CT, with a Polish lunch to follow in the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Divine Providence Church, Norwich, CT.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2020