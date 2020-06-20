Richard S. Salva
Richard S. Salva 1962 - 2020
MERIDEN - Richard S. Salva 57, of Meriden, died unexpectedly June 17, 2020 in Meriden.
He was born in Norwich on December 29, 1962 the son of the late Edward D. and Lucy (Gladue) Salva.
Richard was employed most of his life as an Electrician for various Electrical Contractors.
He is survived by one son: Richard S. Salva, Jr., three brothers: Michael Salva and his wife Valinda of Groton, Stephen Salva of Ledyard and Randy Salva and his wife Cheryl of Baltic, and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery in Baltic.
Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Guillot Funeral Home
75 S B St
Taftville, CT 06380
(860) 889-0471
