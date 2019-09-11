|
|
Richard S. Smith 1936 - 2019
Danielson - Richard S. Smith, 83, of Danielson, CT. passed away on September 5, 2019 at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, CT. after a short illness. He was born on July 23, 1936 in New Bedford, MASS., the son of Richard and Claudia Smith of Mattapoisett, MASS.
Richard was employed by local textile factories such as Revere Textile in Sterling, CT., Pervel Industries in Plainfield, CT., and his last position at Intermark Flock in Plainfield, CT. before retiring due to health reasons.
Richard leaves his wife, Beverly (Wall) Smith of Danielson, CT., his son Kevin Smith of Canterbury, CT., his grandchildren Kaitlyn Smith and Kameron Smith both of Sterling, CT. Richard was predeceased by his son Kyle Smith whom passed away in 1975 at the young age of 4 of Leukemia. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019