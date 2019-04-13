|
|
Richard Stadnicki 1945 - 2019
Canterbury - Richard Stadnicki, 73, of Maple Lane passed away Friday afternoon at Hartford Hospital.
He was born September 10, 1945 in Norwich, CT son to the late Stanley and Beatrice (Dumais) Stadnicki.
Richard honorably served in the US Air Force. He was employed for 36 years as a Nuclear Pipefitter at Electric Boat.
He is survived by his son Michael Stadnicki and his wife Tracey of Canterbury, his daughter Kristen Stadnicki of Canterbury, a brother Ronald Stadnicki and his wife Kathy of Griswold, a sister Norma Jaskiewicz and her husband Charlie of Griswold, two grandsons Hunter Stadnicki and Waylon Stadnicki both of Canterbury and a sister in law Jeanne Stadnicki of Bonita Springs, FL.
He was predeceased by his brother Stanley Stadnicki, Jr.
Calling hours will be held Monday 5:00PM-7:00PM at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00AM Tuesday at St. Mary's Church, Jewett City. Burial will immediately follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lisbon. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019