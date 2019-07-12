|
Richard T. Gallup 1932 - 2019
North Heath - Richard Thornley Gallup of 11 Bellor Rd, North Heath died on June 10, 2019 at Baystate-Franklin Medical Center. Richard was born on Nov. 17, 1932 to Ellen (Thornley) & C. Stanton Gallup in Oneco, CT. He graduated from Killingly HS in 1950, where Richard played football and ran track, had the lead in the senior class play, and placed 2nd in the school speaking contest.
He spent a year of post-graduate study at Suffield Academy. During the summer of 1951, Richard served as a Baptist missionary on a Native American Reservation in Southwest Nevada. After this, he continued with his studies at Denison University in Ohio where he studied Pre-Law with a minor in Medieval and American History.
Richard served in the US Army Infantry from 1954-1956, during which time he married, Esther Litke of Brooklyn, CT on March 5, 1955 and they lived in Trenton, NJ. They moved to Plainfield, CT where Richard joined the family lumber business and was active in the Northeast Lumberman's Assn.
Richard was active in the Plainfield Historical Society (founder), the Moosup Baptist Church, the Aldrich Public Library, the Plainfield Rotary Club, and Rotary International where he served as a District Governor from 1974-1975 and was a Paul Harris Fellow.
In 1979, he left the lumber company and moved to Heath, MA when he and Esther raised livestock, bees, dairy goats, and award-winning racing pigeons. He worked for Morton Buildings before retiring and was an assessor in Heath for over 10 years. He was a member of the Heath Union Church serving as treasurer and chairman of the Deacons.
Richard was predeceased by his parents and his sister (Carolyn Gailey). He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Esther, sister, Joyce (Roland)Tourangeau of Plainfield, CT , brother, Ronald Gallup of Falmouth, MA , and children, Kevin (Suzanne) Gallup of Charlestown, RI, Donald (Jane) Gallup of Seattle, WA, Jana (Michael) Purington of Colrain, MA and Ian Gallup of West Dover, VT. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Kyle, Caroline, Ellen, Corey, Lou, Jacqueline, Ophelia, Nova and his beloved Rhodesian Ridgeback, Cecil.
A memorial Service will be held at 1:30 pm on August 10, 2019, at the Heath Union Church, Heath, MA. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in the North Heath cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's name should be sent to the Heath Union Church, 5 E. Main St, Heath, MA 01346.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 12 to July 14, 2019