Richard W. Hildebrandt III 1955 - 2020
Gales Ferry - Richard Walter Hildebrandt III, age 64, of Gales Ferry, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away with his family close by at the Yale-New Haven Hospital on May 12, 2020.
Dick was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 17, 1955, the son of Richard W. Hildebrandt II and Dorothy (Sullivan) Hildebrandt. His family later moved to Ohio where Dick graduated from Cleveland State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.
After college, Dick built a wonderful 38-year career with Airgas, Inc., where he most recently served as a Plant Manager. He made many lasting friendships at the company and greatly cared for every one of his team members. Dick had a great attention-to-detail and wanted the work done right, and he always sought to use these talents to bring out the best in his colleagues.
Aside from his work, Dick was a true family man. Nothing brought him greater joy than to spend time with the love of his life, Mary, and their children and grandchildren - they were the most important people in his life and he always made sure they knew that. He loved watching his children participate in their various sports leagues, and was the quintessential "Bleacher Dad," never failing to be the loudest one cheering and encouraging not only his own children, but others as well. Dick also found great peace in the outdoors; he loved to go fishing and boating, and was always excited to go camping.
Whether hanging around the house playing pool or foosball, or just reading or watching television, if Dick was at home with his family, he was happy. He was a kindhearted and generous soul who will always be remembered for his dry sense of humor and ability to put a smile on anyone's face. Everyone who was fortunate to know Dick will miss him greatly and he will always be remembered in their hearts forever.
Dick is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Waters) Hildebrandt; his parents, Richard and Dorothy; his four children, Richard W. Hildebrandt IV and his wife Carissa, Molly Hildebrandt, Stephenson Hildebrandt and his wife, Paige, and Adam Hildebrandt; his beautiful grandchildren, Richard W. Hildebrandt V, Parker Hildebrandt and their mother, Larissa, and Nolan Hildebrandt; his sisters, Susan Wenger and Karen Neal; his brother-in-law, Dick Schmid; many adored nieces and nephews; and his furry family members, Panda and Boots. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Lou Schmid.
Dick's family will be celebrating a private burial service at Avery-Stoddard Cemetery in Ledyard at a later date. His family would also like to extend their deepest gratitude to the medical staff, especially the nursing team, at Yale-New Haven Hospital for all of their care and compassion.
Memorial donations in Dick's honor may be made to the Ledyard Youth League, P.O. Box 424, Ledyard, CT 06339.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 15 to May 17, 2020