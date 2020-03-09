|
Richard W. Maynard 1929 - 2020
North Franklin - Richard W. Maynard, 90, a longtime Franklin resident, passed away on March, 6, 2020.
Richard was born in New London, Conn., July 8, 1929. He was the second son born to Harry Allen Maynard and Loretta Virginia Manice. He attended Chapman Technical High School in New London, Conn., graduating in 1947.
After graduation from high school, he worked several small part time jobs before joining the Army in January of 1948. He was in the Army for 4 years where he was a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne.
After getting out of the Army, he returned to New London, Conn., where he married Henrietta Sophie Podeszwa July 4, 1952. During this time, he worked several jobs including a Coca Cola truck driver and an apprentice steamfitter before becoming a Connecticut State Trooper in November 1956. He was assigned to Troop K in Colchester, Conn., as his first assignment. He was promoted to Detective in 1965, Corporal in 1969, Sergeant in 1972, and finally Lieutenant in 1977. He retired from the Connecticut State Police in 1981. His final assignment was as the Commanding Officer of the Stafford Springs Barracks, Troop C.
During his time on the State Police he worked to attain his associate's degree in Law Enforcement and a bachelor's degree in Business.
After his retirement, he kept busy, again working several different jobs as a private investigator, Chief Investigator for U.S. Naval Submarine Base in Groton, Conn., and as a Special Deputy Sheriff for the Conn. Judicial Department in New London, Conn.
His hobbies included researching old diners, collecting postcards and drawing. He loved to draw caricatures of the people he knew. He also liked to juggle and play harmonica.
Together Richard and Sophie had two sons, Mark and Jeffrey. Both followed in their father's footsteps becoming Connecticut State Troopers. Richard is survived by his wife, Sophie; his son, Mark and his wife Nancy; his son, Jeffrey and his wife Hilary; grandchildren, Kristin McShane and her husband Charlie, Sarah Cole and her husband Dennis, Ryan Maynard and Kevin Maynard; great-grandchildren, Annie McShane, Grant Cole and Stella Cole; his brother, Harry Maynard, age 94, resides in Massachusetts.
A funeral service will be held on Friday at 12 p.m. at the the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave., Norwich. Burial will follow at Pautipaug Cemetery in Franklin. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 6-8 pm at the funeral home.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020