Richard William Clark Obituary
Richard William Clark 1958 - 2019
Plainfield - Richard W. Clark, 61 of Plainfield passed away peacefully at his home Monday, June 24, 2019. He was born January 23, 1958 in Middletown, CT.
Richard truly was a loving, caring, committed son, husband, father, grandfather and uncle.
He is survived by his parents William and Lola Clark of Largo, FL, his wife Peggy of Plainfield, his daughter Amber Roberts of Long Island, NY, his grandson Zachary also of New York, his stepson Russell Barboza and grandson Brayden Barboza. He also leaves a sister Lisa Robillard, a brother David Clark, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 5:00-7:00PM Monday July 1, 2019 at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 27 to June 29, 2019
