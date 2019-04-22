|
Rina M. Bisson 1949 - 2019
Danielson - Rina (Morneault) Bisson passed away at Day Kimball Hospital on April 21, 2019 surrounded by her family after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Baker Brook, New Brunswick, Canada on July 19, 1949, to the late Camille and Alma Morneault. Rina worked most of her career in the restaurant industry. She had a warm and happy smile for everyone she met. She had an outgoing personality and a love for life. Rina enjoyed traveling and gardening, but most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends. Rina leaves behind her beloved husband, Ronald, of 48 years; her son Carl and his wife Kristine (Dishaw) Bisson of Old Lyme, CT; her son Mark and his wife Kate (Ives) Bisson of Brooklyn, CT; her brother Jean Morneault of Alberta, Canada; her brother Louis Morneault of Plainville, CT; her sister Louise (Morneault) Baker of Plainfield, CT; many nieces and nephews; and her two grand-dogs Kodi & Rudy. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Oncology unit of Day Kimball Hospital, the nurses and staff with Hospice Care of Northeastern CT, as well as the many other health care providers who assisted Rina throughout her illness. She was a beautiful soul, who gave selflessly, loved deeply, and touched many lives. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 12:30 PM at St. James Church, Danielson. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be on Friday April 26, 2019 at Tillinghast Funeral Home 433 Main Street, Danielson from 5-7 PM. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019