Rita Ann McGovern 1927 - 2020
Norwich - RitaAnn Jean (Dumais) McGovern
RitaAnn Jean (Dumais) McGovern, 92, of Norwich, loving mother, "Grammy," and "Great-Grammy," passed away on Feb. 16, 2020, at Three Rivers Health Care. A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 22, 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery in the mausoleum.
Rita was born July 27, 1927, in Yantic to Albert and Josephine Dumais. The youngest of three children, she spent her childhood in Greenville, Norwich, and Jewett City. She grew up during the Great Depression, and like many others of the time, was just a child when she began working to help her family. As an eight-year old, her job was to bring dinners to her father who worked as a second-shift night watchman at Yantic and Slater Mills. Rita spent her summers working on her uncle's dairy farm in Griswold. As a teenager, Rita worked as a seamstress in Norwich. She was a devoted sister and aunt, babysitting and helping to rear her nephews for her older sisters.
Rita married her childhood sweetheart, Thomas McGovern, in 1948. Together they enjoyed nights out dancing to big band and polka music and socializing at the Laurel Hill American Legion Post. Their adventures continued in 1951 when her husband's job sent them to Arco, Idaho, to support the U.S.S. Nautilus program. After they returned to Norwich, Rita worked with her sister, creating beautiful, intricate, custom wedding cakes.
Rita and Tom welcomed their son, Thomas "Tommy J" McGovern, to their family in 1959. Rita then devoted herself to being a "stay-at-home" mom, cooking delicious family meals that often included traditional Polish dishes like golumpki and pierogi. Years later, Rita returned to the work force to help her sister and brother-in-law at the old S & S Supermarket on Franklin Street in Norwich. The 80s brought another career change for Rita, this time with the Norwich Public School System. She managed the food service and delivery for four schools in the district, and also managed the mobile lunch program. After her retirement, she and her husband enjoyed weekend trips to the Cape and spending time with their grandchildren in Texas. After her husband died in 1998, just after their 49th wedding anniversary, Rita turned the page to a new chapter of her life, this time as a single woman of the New Millennium. She joined many friends in the Blackstone Apartments, located on Norwich's historic "Millionaires Triangle" – at the intersection of Broadway, Broad Street, and Washington Street. She lived in the building until her health declined.
Rita was known for her independent spirit, her willingness to help her family, and her love for her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Beatrice Stadnicki and Irene Leonard and her husband, Thomas. Rita is survived by her son, Thomas and his wife, Karri, of Haslet, Texas, her grandchildren, Brian McGovern, Kevin McGovern, and Kaitlin McGovern, her great-grandson, nephews, and her niece. Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020