Rita G. Lemire 1926 - 2020Taftville - Rita G. Lemire passed away Friday afternoon, Oct. 2, 2020, at Harrington Court. She was born in Norwich January 20, 1926, the daughter of Louis and Angelina (Dugas) Godaire. Rita was united in marriage to Wilfred G. Lemire February 16, 1946. He passed away November 30, 1988. Rita is survived by her son, Donald G. Lemire, three daughters, Ann Ray, Catherine Kegler and Barbara Mudge, a brother, Gerard Godaire, a sister, Doris Messer, 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 3 great great-grandchildren. Besides her husband she was predeceased by a son, Wilfred A. Lemire, a granddaughter, Kelly Seward, 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Funeral and burial are private.