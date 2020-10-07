1/1
Rita G. Lemire
Rita G. Lemire 1926 - 2020
Taftville - Rita G. Lemire passed away Friday afternoon, Oct. 2, 2020, at Harrington Court. She was born in Norwich January 20, 1926, the daughter of Louis and Angelina (Dugas) Godaire. Rita was united in marriage to Wilfred G. Lemire February 16, 1946. He passed away November 30, 1988. Rita is survived by her son, Donald G. Lemire, three daughters, Ann Ray, Catherine Kegler and Barbara Mudge, a brother, Gerard Godaire, a sister, Doris Messer, 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 3 great great-grandchildren. Besides her husband she was predeceased by a son, Wilfred A. Lemire, a granddaughter, Kelly Seward, 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Funeral and burial are private.
goderefuneralhome.com

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
