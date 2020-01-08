|
|
Rita Koziol 1921 - 2020
Lisbon - Rita (Carignan) Koziol, 98, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, died peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020. She was born in Millbury, MA on January 23,1921 to the late Albert and Esther (Miller) Carignan. She is survived by her one daughter, Barbara Burzycki and husband Frank of Lisbon, CT; sister, Theresa Brandon of Adams, MA; granddaughters, Tracy Burzycki and husband Steve Hiltabiddle of Fort Washington, PA; Terri Hinchey and husband Brendan of Mystic, CT; Cynthia Muncaster and husband David of Oakdale, CT; seven great grandkids, Aaron, Camden, Nolan, Cohan, Owen, Courtney and Caitlin. She is predeceased by husband Edward Koziol; brothers Hector, Albert Jr., Raymond, Joseph and Rexford; and sisters Evelyn, Anna and Laura.
Rita graduated Greenville Grammar School in 1935 and attended NFA 1935-1939. Married Edward Koziol on July 4, 1941. She worked in textile mills, Lisbon School cafeteria, a sugar plant and a belt shop. She was an assistant girl scout leader and volunteered at the Lisbon School and Senior Center.
Affectionately called Mémé, she loved music. Whether it was singing, playing the piano or simply just tapping her foot. She was very proud of her French and Indian heritage and loved to tell many stories to her granddaughters and great grandkids. Mémé loved family gatherings, holiday parties and picnics, as well as spending time outside working in her vegetable garden. She always reminded us not to worry, what will be, will be. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. We were so blessed to have her in our lives for so long!
Rita's family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 4:00-6:00PM at the Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00AM Monday, January 13, 2020 at St. Mary Church, Jewett City. Burial will immediately follow in Pachaug Cemetery, Griswold. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
She was an avid BINGO player and enjoyed her time playing at Colonial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to:
Colonial Health and Rehab Recreational Dept (Attn Pat) 8 Windsor Ave Plainfield, CT 06374.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020