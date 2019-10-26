|
|
Rita M. Manso 1925 - 2019
Danielson - Rita M. Manso, 94 of Danielson, CT passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Matulaitis Nursing Home in Putnam, CT. She was born April 14, 1925 in Putnam, CT, daughter of the late Joseph and Delia (Michon) Dusseault. Rita was the beloved wife of Paul Manso, he died July 5, 2006. Rita worked for Rogers Corp. as a mill worker. She enjoyed knitting, sewing and crochet and she loved her family and her cat Princess.
She leaves her sons Paul Manso, Jr. and his wife Amanda of Eastford, CT and David E. Manso and his wife Linda of Windsor, CT; her grandchildren Kevin, Lori, Amy, Melissa, Paula, Rebecca and Julie; her great grandchildren Zephan, Haleigh, Tabin, Max, Jodi, Zoe, Eve, Adeline, Camryn and Maeve; also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Adelard Dusseault, Yvonne Sabourin and Norman Dusseault.
A Calling Hour will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds Street, Danielson, CT. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in St. James Church, 12 Franklin Street, Danielson, CT. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Danielson, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019