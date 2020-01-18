|
|
Rita Marie Smith 1925 - 2020
Norwich - Rita Marie Smith, 94 of Norwich, entered eternal life on Jan. 16, 2020 in the comfort of her loving family.
She was born Nov. 6, 1925 in Norwich the daughter of the late Edward R. and Flora (Barry) Brosofske. She attended local school and graduated from Norwich free Academy, class of 1943. Rita was united in marriage, on May 12, 1948 in St. Mary Church in Greenville to Charles T. Smith, Sr., her beloved husband died April 19, 2010. Rita worked for 30 years as an operator for S.N.E.T. and was a member of the Pioneer Club.
She was a devout Roman Catholic, and a communicant of St. Patrick's Cathedral. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family was the center of her life, always preparing meals at the holidays and enjoying special events for her grandchildren. She is survived by a daughter, and son in-law, Abbie and John Malia of Waterford. A son, Charles T. Smith, Jr. of Norwich. Three grandchildren, Matthew, Michael and Margaret Malia. A brother and sister in-law, Raymond and Gloria Brosofske of Norwich. A sister in-law, Elizabeth Cook. She was predeceased by her sister, Lorraine Chapman.
Her family will receive relatives and friends on Monday from 4pm to 6pm at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. Family and friends may gather for a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10am in St. Patrick Cathedral, Norwich. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to St. Patrick's Building Fund, 213 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020