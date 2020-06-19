Rita Nash Kerouack
Rita Nash Kerouack 1927 - 2020
Danielson - Rita Nash Kerouack passed away June 16, 2020 in West Melbourne, Florida at the age of 92. She was the daughter of the late George and Ethel Nash. Rita was predeceased by her loving husband, Omer "Mike" Kerouack, in 1995. They were married April 17, 1948.
Rita was a graduate of Killingly High School. She played the trombone in the KHS and Killingly Community Bands. She was a talented musician also playing the piano and organ, an artist and seamstress. She worked at Danielson Federal Savings & Loan, and later as a Medical Secretary for Dr. Lavius Robinson in Danielson and Dr. Barry in Moosup. While a communicant of St. James Church, she played the church organ for several years. She and "Mike" were members of the Wally Byam AirStream Club enjoying many trips around the U.S. and winters in Florida.
Rita is survived by her sister Evelyn Chmura of Brooklyn, Connecticut, her son John "Jack" Kerouack and daughter-in-law Pam of West Melbourne, Florida; her daughter Jane Davis of Spring Hill, Tennessee; grandchildren Michael Davis of West Palm Beach, Florida and Susan Hutton of Spring Hill, Tennessee, her great granddaughter Eastlyn and many nieces and
nephews. She was predeceased by her brother George "Jim" Nash. She was lovingly known by her grandchildren as "Funny".
Donations in her memory can be made to Hospice of St. Francis Foundation, 1250-B Grumman Place Titusville, Florida 32780 or online https://www.hosffoundation.org/donate . Services and a celebration of her life will be planned for a later date.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
