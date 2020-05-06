|
Robert "Bob" A. Loomis 1948 - 2020
Putnam - Robert "Bob" Loomis passed away on May 3, 2020 after battling brain cancer. He was 71 years old.
Bob was born Nov. 13, 1948 in Putnam, the son of the late Floyd and Anna Loomis. Bob lived in East Putnam his entire life and attended Eastern Conn. College. He worked at Rawson manufacturing for many years.
He leaves his beloved wife of 22 years, Kathleen Doyle Loomis. Bob is survived by his children, Jill Loomis, Rob Loomis, Sally Loiselle (Trevor) and Heath Hill. Dear grandfather to Kassidy, Nathan, Mikayla, Savannah and Tyler. Bob is also survived by his brothers, William Loomis, Richard Loomis (Marianne) and sister Susan Morrison. He leaves many nieces and nephews.
Bob greatly enjoyed vacationing in Cape Cod every year with his wife. He enjoyed watching golf, football and was very knowledgeable of U.S. history American wars. Bob will be missed by many friends and family.
There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers or donations, please crack open a beer for Bob.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 6 to May 8, 2020