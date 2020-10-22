Robert A. Murphy 1959 - 2020

Lisbon - Robert A. Murphy, 60, died October 15, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Bob was the son of Richard and Jeannette Murphy, formerly of Virginia Road, Oakdale. He married the love of his life Shannon on May 21, 1983.

Bob last worked as a Police Officer for the State Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. Bob was a former member of the Oakdale Fire Department, Gardner Lake Fire Department, Baltic Fire Department and Lisbon Fire Department.

Bob was active in Lisbon town Government, serving on many boards. Bob was also the Director of Lisbon Emergency Management for many years.

He was a life member of the Norwich VFW Auxiliary the Norwich Area Veterans Council, the Sons of the American Legion and the Thames River Detachment #1334 Marine Corps League.

He served as Commander of the Three Rivers Young Marines for over 25 years.

Bob was predeceased by his parents and one sister. Bob is survived by his wife and three children, Megan and Wayne Grillo of Sterling, Danielle Dunsford of Lisbon and Robert W. and Lindsey Murphy of Lisbon. His pride and joy, grandchildren, Soleil, Cadence, Mackenzie, Jordyn, Beckett, Savannah and Brooklyn; his brothers, Richard of Lisbon, Gary and Margie of Oakdale and Michael and Elaine of Niantic and several nieces and nephews.

Donations can be made in Bob's memory to Three Rivers' Young Marine Spaces Fund, c/o Daphne Doran, 420 Central Ave., 2nd Floor, Norwich, CT 06360.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.



