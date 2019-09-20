|
Robert A. "Bob" Potter 1941 - 2019
Norwich - Robert A. "Bob" Potter 78, of Norwich died Wednesday afternoon September 18, 2019 at the Backus Hospital. He was born in Norwich on July 6, 1941 the son of the late Aubrey and Rose (Tetreault) Potter. Bob was employed for 36 years as an X-Ray Technician Radiographer at Electric Boat in Groton before retiring. Bob was married to Dale (Holloway) Potter who survives him. Besides his wife, he is survived by his son Bobby Potter of Ledyard, two daughters, Ginny Potter and Debbie Potter, both of Norwich, step-son Montana Allen, grandchildren Cameron Coffey and his wife Jennifer of Baltic, and Justin Potter of Montville, nephew Wayne Potter and former wife Dottie Lambert. In addition, he is survived by his three cats, Jasmine, Smokey and Little Red. Bob was predeceased by one brother Wayne Potter, sister-in-law Brenda Potter and nephew Billy Joe Potter. The family of Bob would like to thank the racing community for their love and support.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, September 26th at 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville, meeting directly at church. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Taftville. Calling hours at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville will be Wednesday, September 25th from 1-4 P.M. and 6-9 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassion for Cats of New London County, Route 169, Lisbon, CT 06351
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019