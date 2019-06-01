|
|
Robert B. Noon 1944 - 2019
Norwich - Robert B. Noon, 75, a longtime Norwich resident, died peacefully on May 30, 2019. Born in Putnam, Connecticut on Feb. 7, 1944 he was the son of Frederick and Olive (Baker) Noon, and the loving husband of the late Margaret (McKirahan) Noon for 47 years until her passing in 2012. They met while attending business school together and were married on May 22, 1965 at the Cathedral of St. Patrick in Norwich.
Bob worked for many years with Norwich Public Utilities having retired as a foreman. During his retirement he worked with CLA Engineers in Norwich. He was affectionately known as "Fairway Bob" for always being in the middle of the fairway while playing golf. It could be said that his nickname also reflected how he lived his life. He was hardworking, honest, and always willing to help. Bob loved the outdoors, especially when it meant spending time fishing, and as a man of strong faith, he was a parishioner of St. Mary Church for many years and more recently attended St. Patrick in Norwich.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Belcamino and husband James of Colchester; son, Robert R. Noon and wife Cynthia of Charlotte, NC; five grandchildren, Addison and Mia Belcamino and Meghan, Ryan and Amanda Noon; brother Alan Noon; and sister Joyce Albro. In addition to his wife Margaret he was predeceased by a brother Fred Noon and sister Lillian Rose.
A calling hour will be held on Saturday, May 8, from 9:00 to 10:15 am at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at the Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway, Norwich. Burial will take place at a later date.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 1 to June 3, 2019