Robert Boutin 1929 - 2019
N. Grosvenordale - Robert Boutin, 90, formerly of Riverside Ave., died Thursday morning, July 4, 2019, at Davis Place. He was the loving husband of the late Yvonne Boutin. Born in Moosup, he was the son of the late Odilon and Eva (Robideaux) Boutin. Mr. Boutin worked for many years at Knox Glass.
Robert is survived by his sisters, Cecile Mazzolla of FL and Geralda "Gerry" Auger of Putnam; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his twin brother, Roger Boutin, and brothers, Arthur, Lucien, and Gerard Boutin.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 10:00AM in St. Mary Cemetery, 230 providence St., Putnam. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 6 to July 8, 2019