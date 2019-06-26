Home

Robert "Bob" Busch 1957 - 2019
Baltic - Robert "Bob" Busch 61 of Baltic, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 14, 1957 the son of the late Herman and Patricia (Demarest) Busch. Bob was employed as a carpenter at the former Urbinati Construction Company before retiring. He is survived by his four legged son "Bud", sister Patricia Girard (Richard), brother, bff and caregiver Martin Busch (Debra), sister and caregiver Donna Crump (John) and brother Donald (Regina) and ten very special nieces and nephews and their children, 12 great nieces and nephews and many devoted lifelong friends. Who loves you baby?
Calling hours will be held Saturday from 1-3 P.M. at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 26 to June 28, 2019
