Reverend Robert D. Blackard 1944 - 2020
Brooklyn - Reverend Robert Douglas Blackard, 75, of Brooklyn passed away peacefully in his home and now rests in the arms of the Lord. Bob was born in Ft. Wayne, IN on December 3, 1944 son of the late Byron P. and LaVonne (Rice) Blackard. He loved to share stories of his childhood in Naperville, IL and was excited to reconnect with people from this town recently on social media. Bob attended Naperville High School and graduated with his Bachelor's Degree in Music from Northern Illinois University in 1968 where he met his late wife, Kathy. While in college, Bob was a color announcer for school sporting events and radio DJ which sparked his love and knowledge of big band music. Soon thereafter, Bob was called to the ministry and pursued his Master of Divinity at Gettysburg College in 1972 after which he served as Pastor at St. John Lutheran Church for many years. During his tenure, Bob oversaw every moment no matter how big or small with devotion and was respected by all that knew him for his reliability and compassion. Bob was employed by Mohegan Sun for many years in the office of security and retired with exemplary commendations from those that worked with him. Upon retirement, Bob enjoyed connecting with friends, participating in church functions at Emanuel Lutheran Church, attending local theater, dance, and music productions, cheering on his beloved Red Sox, playing trumpet with the East Woodstock Cornet Band, and was a proud member and officer of the Canterbury Historical Society. Bob's biggest pride and joy was his family, often arriving to family events with is video camera in hand. His time with his grandchildren was always adventurous and will be forever treasured. Bob is survived by his daughter, Keri, Son-in-Law Seth, and grandchildren, Taylor, Ethan, and Kady Danner. A graveside service will be held Thursday October 29, 2020 at 10 AM at South Cemetery Brooklyn. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Emanuel Lutheran Church, PO Box 221 North Grosvenordale, CT 06255.