|
|
Robert Dale House 1939 - 2020
Plainfield - Robert Dale House passed away in Putnam Connecticut on February 25, 2020.
Robert was born on March 28, 1939 in Flemington, West Virginia to the late Arlie and Leona (Delaney) House.
He leaves behind his children Laurie and Randy Harris, Lynn and Lee Palmateer, Robert S. House, Keith House and his partner Robin Bourey, Dawn House, Glenn and Tina House. Robert is also survived by his former wife Carolyn House, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, several nieces,nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his daughter Robin House, his sister's Dorothy Butler and Goldie Lynch, his brother's Arlie (Huck) and Jack House, his nephew's James, Lane, and Timothy House.
Family and Friends are invited to a celebration of life at the Plainfield VFW 7 Windsor Ave. on March 21, at 11 a.m. A private burial will be held on June 27th in Flemington West Virginia.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020