Robert E. Dau 1935 - 2019

Norwich - Robert E. Dau, 84, of New London Tpke in Norwich passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Pendleton Rehabilitation in Mystic, CT.

Bob was born on March 10, 1935 in Detroit, MI to the late Walter and Alta (Hoelzer) Dau. He proudly served our country as a hospital corpsman in the US Coast Guard for 20 years. Bob also retired from United Nuclear Corporation in Uncasville, CT and held different jobs as an X-ray technician including Montville Health Center in Montville, CT. Working to provide for his family was his passion. In his spare time, Bob loved spending time with his family and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. He was known as "Mr. Bob" by many neighbors and close friends.

Bob is survived by his wife, Hildabeth (Betty) Brophy Dau, of 51 years, three daughters and their husbands, Kathryn Schroeder (Steve) of Groton CT, Carolyn Scott (Frank) of Owensboro, KY, Kristen Keenan (Brian) of Marlborough, MA and his six grandchildren, Tyler, Christopher, Sarah, Carson, Camryn and Ella. Bob is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Thomas Dau.

Visitation will be held at Gagne-Cummings Funeral Home, 82 Cliff Street in Norwich on Friday, May 3rd, 2019 from 6-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 10 am at Saint Peter and Paul Church on Elizabeth Street.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019