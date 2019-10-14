|
|
Robert E. Kleemann, Sr. 1945 - 2019
Preston - Robert E. Kleemann, Sr. 74, of Preston passed away unexpectedly October 10, 2019. He was born in Norwich on March 5, 1945 the son of the late George and Antoinette (Domaracki) Kleemann Sr. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was currently employed as an auto parts manager at Kleemann Auto Parts in Preston for the last 50 years. He was married to Irene (Neault) Kleemann who survives him. Besides his wife, he is survived by one son: Robert E. Kleemann, Jr. and his wife Fawn, two daughters: Christine Ryan and her husband Michael, and Joline Wawrzynowicz, one brother: George Kleemann Jr. and two sisters, Shirley Bishop and Susan Mahoney, his grandchildren: Shane, Devan and Alexis Wawrzynowicz and Kegan and Michaela Ryan as well as nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville, meeting directly at church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 5022, Wallingford, CT 06492-7522.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019