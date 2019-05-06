Robert E. Reese 1930 - 2019

Norwich - On Saturday, May 4, 2019, Robert E. Reese, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 88.

Bob was born on September 22, 1930 in South Dakota. He was the youngest son of ten children born to Valdo and Emma Reese, who were homesteaders at the turn of the 20th century. Bob's passing marks the final loss in that immediate family.

Shortly after graduating high school, Bob joined the US Navy and served his country during the Korean War. While stationed in New London, CT, he met his future wife, Joan, in Norwich, CT. They had been married for sixty-six years. They raised four children, Donna, Pam, Bob and Bill.

Bob was a union electrician. He loved woodworking and using his hands in general. He was an animal lover. During his lifetime, his compassionate spirit touched nearly everyone he met.

Bob is survived by his wife Joan, his four children, two sons-in-law, Steven and Tom, and a daughter-in-law, Susan. He is also survived by his grandchildren Danny, Travis, Shannon, Lauren, Kyle and Rachel. He is predeceased by his grandson Christopher. He will be tremendously missed by them all.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church Norwich Wednesday at 11:00 am. Burial is private. Visitation at Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home 82 Cliff St. Norwich is Wednesday 9:00 am until time of funeral. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Assn. 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 4B Southington, CT 06489. Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 6 to May 8, 2019