Robert E. Stetson M.D. Jr.
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert E. Stetson Jr. MD 1937 - 2020
Pomfret - Robert Ellsworth Stetson Jr. M.D, 83, of Pomfret Center, a loving father, husband, Commander of U.S. Navy, orthopedic surgeon, and master gardener, formerly of Mystic, passed peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
He was loved by his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Katherine Louise Stetson and his parents.
Dr. Bob was a good-hearted man with a zest for life. His hearty laugh and big hugs will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He will be laid to rest in a private graveside service in Fern Hill Cemetery in Hanson, Mass.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam.
Memorial donations may be made in Dr. Stetson's name to a charity of your choice.
For memorial guest book, visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gilman and Valade Funeral Home
104 Church Street
Putnam, CT 06260-1897
(860) 928-7723
