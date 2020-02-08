|
Robert Edward Baldarelli 1955 - 2020
Griswold - Robert Edward Baldarelli 64 of Ilewicz Drive passed away at home Friday February 7, 2020 from stage 4 lung cancer.
He was born June 17, 1955 in Fitchburg, Ma son to Rita (Leger) and Donald Lefrancois of Griswold.
He retired from Frito Lay were he worked as a District Manager. He loved all kinds of sports and was an avid golfer.
He was predeceased by a brother Arthur Baldarelli.
He is survived by his parents Rita and Donald Lefrancois, brother John Baldarelli and wife Gwen, sisters Rose Pasteryak and husband Carl and Ann Vargo and husband Anthony and many nieces and nephews
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his memory to LaSalette Mission Center 4650 South Broadway St Louis, MO 63111-1398
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00PM Wednesday February 12, 2020 at St Mary's Church in Jewett City, CT. Burial will immediately follow at St Mary's Cemetery, Griswold, CT. The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020