Robert Gagliardo 1936 - 2019
Norwich - Robert Ray Gagliardo, age 83, of Norwich, passed away at his home on October 8, 2019. He was born in Norwich on April 22, 1936 to the late Alphonse and Theresa (Feraco) Gagliardo, one of 11 children.
He attended N.F.A. and served in the CT National Guard. He was employed by the Norwich Bulletin and the State of CT. DEEP.
He married Jean (Baker) Gagliardo on Nov. 9, 1963.
Besides his loving wife he is survived by sisters Anna Donahoo and Christine Morgan, brothers Frank and Gene Gagliardo. He also leaves behind a daughter, Debra Bridgman and husband Ron, son Mark Gagliardo and son Glenn Gagliardo and wife Lynn, and the love of his life granddaughter, Rachel Gagliardo. He is also survived by six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by brothers William, James, Alphonse, John, and Thomas Gagliardo, sister Dolores Duthrie, son Robert and daughter Carol.
Bob loved spending time with his family, the forest and using his photoshop skills to post old photos of Norwich on his "You're Probably From Norwich, CT." and "Norwich Pictures" Facebook pages.
Family and friends may visit Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave., Norwich on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the procession for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Church in Greeneville. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019