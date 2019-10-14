|
Robert H. Kiley Sr. 1933 - 2019
Lyman, SC. - Robert H. Kiley Sr. age 86 of Lyman, SC formerly of Danielson passed away October 9, 2019. He was born April 16, 1933 in Fall River, MA, son of the late Caroline (Spencer) & Joseph P. Kiley.
He was the husband of Pauline M. (Thibodeau), who survives him along with his children Robert Jr. (Carol) of Brooklyn, Joseph (Laura) of Mystic, Cynthia LeClair (Laurent) of Lyman, SC and one grandson Houston Dare of Brandon, FL. He was predeceased by his four siblings.
He was a 1952 graduate of Durfee High School, Fall River, MA and joined the Air Force in 1953, serving 18 months on the island of Guam, being honorably discharged in 1957. He married Pauline in Lake Charles, LA on April 19, 1954. They were married 65 years.
He relocated to CT and was an electrician for American Standard, Plainfield before becoming superintendent of maintenance at Federal Paperboard, Sprague.
He was an avid outdoorsman having been a member of the Sprague Rod and Gun Club, where he was chairman of the skeet club from 1975-1978. He was a lifelong member of the BPOE #1706, Danielson.
Burial will be private.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019