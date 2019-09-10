|
Robert Hall 1926 - 2019
Ledyard - Robert "Bob" E. Hall passed away peacefully at home on Wed, Sep 4. He was born Feb 6, 1926 in Tonawanda, NY. He joined the Navy at age 17 during WWII and served on PT boats in the Pacific.
Upon returning, he married the late Charlotte Keller and raised four children – Howard, Gary, Patricia and Jacki.
His Navy career spanned over 23 years most of which he served on submarines in New London. He taught several years of Sub School at the Groton SubBase.
He owned and operated Bob Hall's Pro Shop at the Norwich Bowling Alley and Bob Hall's Trophies and Sporting Goods in Poquetanuck.
He was an exceptional bowler for the Navy and participated yearly in the US Bowling Congress Open Championships.
Bob was a member of various Veterans and Fraternal Organizations and was a BPOE Lifetime Member.
He was a fan of the Yankees, Navy football, Ledyard sports, UCONN women's basketball and CT Sun basketball.
Bob is survived by his brother Richard and wife Kay of Lynchburg, VA; son Howard and wife Cherry of Middletown, RI; son Gary and wife Betty Jean of Alexandria, VA; daughter Patricia of Waterford, CT; daughter Jacki and husband Weikko of Huntington Beach, CA; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours: 6-8 pm Fri., Sep 20th Mystic Funeral Home, Route 1, Mystic, CT. Church service: Ledyard Congregational Church, 10 am Sat. Sep 21st. His burial will follow at the Avery-Stoddard Cemetery, in Gales Ferry with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Center for Hospice Care SE CT, 227 Dunham St, Norwich, CT 06360; or US Navy Memorial, 701 Pennsylvania Ave, N.W., Washington, D.C. 20004-2608.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019