Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Hall Obituary
Robert Hall 1926 - 2019
Ledyard - Robert "Bob" E. Hall passed away peacefully at home on Wed, Sep 4. He was born Feb 6, 1926 in Tonawanda, NY. He joined the Navy at age 17 during WWII and served on PT boats in the Pacific.
Upon returning, he married the late Charlotte Keller and raised four children – Howard, Gary, Patricia and Jacki.
His Navy career spanned over 23 years most of which he served on submarines in New London. He taught several years of Sub School at the Groton SubBase.
He owned and operated Bob Hall's Pro Shop at the Norwich Bowling Alley and Bob Hall's Trophies and Sporting Goods in Poquetanuck.
He was an exceptional bowler for the Navy and participated yearly in the US Bowling Congress Open Championships.
Bob was a member of various Veterans and Fraternal Organizations and was a BPOE Lifetime Member.
He was a fan of the Yankees, Navy football, Ledyard sports, UCONN women's basketball and CT Sun basketball.
Bob is survived by his brother Richard and wife Kay of Lynchburg, VA; son Howard and wife Cherry of Middletown, RI; son Gary and wife Betty Jean of Alexandria, VA; daughter Patricia of Waterford, CT; daughter Jacki and husband Weikko of Huntington Beach, CA; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours: 6-8 pm Fri., Sep 20th Mystic Funeral Home, Route 1, Mystic, CT. Church service: Ledyard Congregational Church, 10 am Sat. Sep 21st. His burial will follow at the Avery-Stoddard Cemetery, in Gales Ferry with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Center for Hospice Care SE CT, 227 Dunham St, Norwich, CT 06360; or US Navy Memorial, 701 Pennsylvania Ave, N.W., Washington, D.C. 20004-2608.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Download Now