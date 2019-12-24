Home

Smith and Walker Funeral Home and Cremation Service
148 Grove Street
Putnam, CT 06260
(860) 928-2442
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Smith and Walker Funeral Home and Cremation Service
148 Grove Street
Putnam, CT 06260
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
5:30 PM
Smith and Walker Funeral Home and Cremation Service
148 Grove Street
Putnam, CT 06260
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of The Good Shepherd
12 Bradford Corner Road
Woodstock, CT
Robert J. "Bob" Hendrickson


1959 - 2019
Robert J. "Bob" Hendrickson Obituary
Robert "Bob" J. Hendrickson 1959 - 2019
Woodstock - Robert "Bob" J. Hendrickson, 60, of Southbridge formerly of Woodstock died Monday, December 23, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home. Beloved husband of Maura (Mendonça) Hendrickson. He was born April, 5 1959 in Putnam, son of the late Theodore and Ruth (Austin) Hendrickson.
He was a CNC Programmer / Engineer for Whitcraft in Eastford. Bob was an avid cribbage player, enjoyed playing golf, loved gardening and traveling with his wife. He was a member of the Church of The Good Shepherd in Woodstock and served as a Deacon.
He leaves his wife Maura, his son Jake Robert of Astoria, NY, siblings Gary and his wife Linda of Woodstock, Gene and his wife Leona of Woodstock, Lynne of Woodstock, Wayne and his wife Donna of Thompson, Karen and her husband David of Woodstock, Cheryl and her husband Bruce of Woodstock and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM with a prayer service at 5:30 PM at Smith and Walker Funeral Home, 148 Grove Street, Putnam, CT. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday at 11:00 AM at the Church of The Good Shepherd, 12 Bradford Corner Road, Woodstock, CT. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Church of The Good Shepherd, PO Box 747, Woodstock, CT 06281. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
