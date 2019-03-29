Robert J. Miour 1937 - 2019

Putnam - Robert J. Miour, 81, of Woodstock Ave., passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Matulaitis Nursing Home. He was the loving husband of Susan M. (LaRocque) Miour. Born in Putnam, he was the son of the late Rudolph and Yvonne (Lacas) Miour.

Mr. Miour worked as a meter reader for Connecticut Light and Power. He was a photographer that enjoyed developing his own film. Robert was a member of the ARDC racing club as well as the NEMA racing club.

In addition to his wife, Robert was survived by his sister, Gloria McCulloch of Putnam.

He was predeceased by his sister, the late Jean Miour.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Robert's family from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary Church of the Visitation Church, 218 Providence St., Putnam, CT. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Roberts name to St. Mary Church of the Visitation, 218 Providence St, Putnam, CT.