Robert "Bobby" J. Perrotti Jr. 1991 - 2019
Plainfield - Robert J. Perrotti Jr. (Bobby), lived his 27 years of life in Plainfield Ct. Bobby blessed this world on November 15, 1991 and went to rest in heaven on April 14, 2019.
Bobby is the beloved son of Robert J Perrotti Sr. and Linda (Guerette) Perrotti. Bobby was a graduate of Plainfield High School after school Bobby worked many years in the construction industry. Although Bobby spent a lot of time outside with work, he enjoyed hiking, fishing, riding dirt bikes and spending time with friends. In the summer he always loved spending time on the beach by the ocean with his family. Bobby had the best smile and could make anyone laugh. He wore his heart on his sleeve and he was always willing to help anyone he could. He was a gentleman with a kind heart and a loving soul. Bobby will always be remembered as the best son, brother, and friend you could ever ask for. Bobby cared deeply for his family and friends. He would do anything for them. Living today in honor of Bobby is his loving parents Robert and Linda Perrotti, his older sister Kayla Perrotti, his grammy Beverly Sweet and also several aunts and cousins. Services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Plainfield Rd. in Central Village Ct at 12pm on Sunday May 5th 2019 following the service a celebration of Life will be held at The Music Lady. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019