|
|
Robert J. Rushford 1947 - 2019
Taftville - Robert J. Rushford 71, of Taftville died July 15, 2019 at Harbor Village Rehab in New London. He was born in Norwich on July 26, 1947 the son of the late Benjamin and Jeanette (Martell) Rushford. Robert was employed as an auto body mechanic at the former Ray's Autobody in Norwich before retiring. He is survived by his former wife Barbara (Pianko) Rushford of Taftville, son Robert J. Rushford, Jr of Taftville, daughter Nicole Ross and her husband Robert of Taftville, brother Stephen Rushford of Taftville and grandchildren Haley, Hannah and Robert Ross and Jenna Rushford.
A calling hour will be held Saturday, July 27th from 8:30 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville at 10:00 A.M. Burial of cremains will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Norwich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the V.F.W. Post 2212, Pratte Ave., Taftville, CT 06380.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 23 to July 25, 2019