|
|
Robert J. Scharlack Sr. 1939 - 2020
Canterbury - Robert J. Scharlack Sr., 81, beloved husband of 58 years to Gloria (Coombs) Scharlack, passed away Feb. 14, 2020.
He was born Jan. 8, 1939, in Newark, N.J., a son of the late Stephanie Laczny and had resided in Canterbury for most of his life.
Mr. Scharlack was a U.S. Navy and Army National Guard veteran. He was employed by Kaman Aerospace for 40 years and enjoyed playing golf.
Besides his wife, he leaves 2 sons, Roger Scharlack and Cathy Marsh and Robert J. and Mary Scharlack Jr.; a brother, Fred Griffin; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Franklyn Scharlack, and a brother, John Griffin.
A graveside service with military honors will be Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Dean Cemetery, Canterbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Canterbury Athletic Assoc., P.O. Box 111, Canterbury, CT 06331.
www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020