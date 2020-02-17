Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Scharlack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Scharlack Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Scharlack Sr. Obituary
Robert J. Scharlack Sr. 1939 - 2020
Canterbury - Robert J. Scharlack Sr., 81, beloved husband of 58 years to Gloria (Coombs) Scharlack, passed away Feb. 14, 2020.
He was born Jan. 8, 1939, in Newark, N.J., a son of the late Stephanie Laczny and had resided in Canterbury for most of his life.
Mr. Scharlack was a U.S. Navy and Army National Guard veteran. He was employed by Kaman Aerospace for 40 years and enjoyed playing golf.
Besides his wife, he leaves 2 sons, Roger Scharlack and Cathy Marsh and Robert J. and Mary Scharlack Jr.; a brother, Fred Griffin; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Franklyn Scharlack, and a brother, John Griffin.
A graveside service with military honors will be Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Dean Cemetery, Canterbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Canterbury Athletic Assoc., P.O. Box 111, Canterbury, CT 06331.
www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -