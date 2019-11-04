|
Robert John Kubera, Sr. 1949 - 2019
Lisbon - Robert John Kubera, Sr. (Sportster Bob), 70, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2019. Bob was born on Sept. 23, 1949 in Ridley Town Ship, PA., his family moved to CT in 1962. He attended Ledyard High School where he met his wife of 50 yrs. Gayle (Groszswicz).
Bob worked at Electric Boat in Groton for 45 yrs. He had may friends at work and also friends he rode motorcycles with.
He is survived by his wife Gayle, his son Robert J. Kubera, Jr., his sister Sharon (Kubera) Becker in VA and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of his life on Nov. 23, 2019 at the Polish American Citizens Club, Rt. 138 in Griswold starting at 2: 00 PM.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019