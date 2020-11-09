1/1
Robert L. LaRochelle
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. LaRochelle 1948 - 2020
Brooklyn - Robert L. LaRochelle, 72, of Brooklyn, CT, passed away peacefully November 4, 2020 at his home of over 50 years, surrounded by his family, who will miss him deeply. Born January 16, 1948 in Putnam, CT, son of the late Leo and Theresa (Broudeur) LaRochelle. He was the beloved husband of Linda LaRochelle, who preceded him in death in 2001.
Robert was a graduate of Killingly High School class of 1966. He served as a Radioman with the United States Navy and was stationed in Ponce, Puerto Rico at Fort Allen during Vietnam. Robert worked for over 40 years at Putnam Precision Molding, never missing a day, he retired in 2012. Robert was very hard working and dedicated to his family. He was an avid gardener with over 500 perennials in his garden.
He leaves his daughters, Wendy Pugliese and her husband James of Brooklyn, CT and Tammy Goldsmith and her husband Jeffrey of Plainfield, CT; his grandchildren Samuel Maynard and his girlfriend Savannah Sullivan, Tyler Maynard, Brooke Lynch and Kassidy Klusek; his siblings Dennis LaRochelle, Sr., Janice Loiselle and Shirley LaRochelle. Also several nieces and nephews.
A chapel service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Holy Cross Cemetery, burial with military honors will follow. Donations may be made to Hospice of Northeast Connecticut, PO Box 632, Putnam, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home and Cremation Service
33 Reynolds Street
Danielson, CT 06239
860-774-9403
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved