Robert L. Willard, Sr. 1959 - 2019
Lebanon - Robert L. Willard, Sr. "Bob", 60, beloved son of long time Lebanon resident passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019.
He was born April 11, 1959 in Norwich, CT., the son of Arthur and Antoinette (Marcinak) Willard. He was a 1978 graduate of Lyman Memorial High School in Lebanon, CT.
He grew up on family-operated Ton-Art Farm on Route 87 in Lebanon CT fostering a love for gardening and animals. Bob loved being in the outdoors; biking, hiking, fishing, deer hunting, picking wild raspberries and simply enjoying the beauty of nature. He also enjoyed coin collecting and woodworking, creating gifts; clocks, flower boxes and magazine racks. Bob was interested in outer space from an early age morphing into an appreciation of all things Star Trek in his adult years. He contributed his time freely wherever he lived; Boy Scouts, Lebanon (CT) Volunteer Fire Department, Ferrysburg (MI) Fire Department and Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, NH. Bob easily made friends. He especially loved eating, laughing and hanging with friends and family. He was a gentle man. His friends and family were lucky to have him in their lives.
On May 22, 1982 he married Dianne Warner and moved, shortly thereafter, to Keene, NH. He was a devoted husband and loving Dad.
For many years Bob worked for Timken in Keene retiring in 2014. He also worked for The Keene Sentinel part-time. He had a very strong work ethic, which he passed along to his sons.
He is survived by his wife, Dianne; his sons, Robert L. Willard, II, Aaron J. Willard and Matthew E. Willard; his mother, Antoinette "Toni" Willard; his sisters, Charlene Fuller and her husband Adam and Theresa Norton and her husband William; nieces, Lydia Norton and Erica Norton; and extended family members.
A mass will be held for Bob on Sunday September 29th at 10:30 at the St. Francis of Assisi Church in Lebanon Connecticut.
Bob had his share of struggles in life. One of these was his Parkinson's diagnosis with decline in his abilities to move and communicate. He was always hopeful for what research might come along. With this in mind, you may consider making a contribution in Bob's name to , Grand Central Station P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 24 to Sept. 22, 2019