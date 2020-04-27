|
Robert Lessley Stewart 1968 - 2020
Moosup - Robert L. Stewart, 52, passed away at home with his family on Apr. 15, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was born on Feb. 22, 1968 in Huntsville, AL and grew up in Westford, MA. He graduated from Framingham High School, MA in 1988 and moved to CT with his family in 1997.
Robert was the son of Bruce and Phyllis Stewart of Moosup, CT. He is survived by his mother Phyllis, sister Erin, brother in law Chris, nephews James and Ben, and niece Rachel Dellefave. He was predeceased by his father Bruce and his older brother Clifton. He was a valued employee in Banquet Services at Mohegan Sun where he worked as a cook before he became ill. Robert was active in his community as a volunteer for Rotary, PAWS, and his church. He was an avid pool player who enjoyed playing pool locally and travelled around NE for tournaments. Robert was very much loved by his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
Due to stay at home orders, there will be no services. Donations in his name may be made to Hartford Healthcare at Home-Hospice Care, 81 Meriden Ave., Southington, CT 06489. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
